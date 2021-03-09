What's Trending on News 8 First at 4

((john)) welcome back - time to take a look at what's trending.

Oops, he did it again!wrong singer...but it fits.

Justin bieber dropped the mic and stormed off stage in england... after asking fans to stop screaming in between songs at a concert sunday.

The 22-year-old first asked them nicely to 'please' calm down.

They didn't.

So, bieber decided he'd had enough--and left.

Check this out!

One for those of you with a sweet tooth--- the world record for the largest chocolate eclair was beaten in belgium.

Its twenty-six-thousand, six hundred and fourteen inches long.

What a whopper of an eclair!

It beat the former record by six-thousand inches.

((john/imon)) a dog that walks to a different beat-- he's a rising instagram star, and if you've stopped by chicago's river walk you've probably seen him.

?what?

He carries may stop you in your tracks.

It's hard not to notice sporty with his leash in his mouth.

A former championship agility dog, he takes to the streets regularly as the city's unofficial fluffiest landmark.

