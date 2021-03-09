Youth suicide prevention and intervention symposium

One of the leading causes of death among teens in el paso county.

Educators are in colorado springs all day today to address the issue and offer resources.

Krdo newschannel 13's angelica lombardi was at the suicide prevention symposium and has the story.

It's new at noon ... "suicide among youth continues to be a huge issue in colorado."

Colorado ranks number 5 in when it comes to youth suicide rates, and experts say, there's not enough help.

00:12 "part of the problem in colorado is we just don't have enough resources, even when we do identify students, there's not enough mental health folks in the school or community health services."

Rates surged in el paso county last year, which is why educators chose to host the 2016 symposium in colorado springs.

00:31 "the goal of symposium is for educators to learn resources that they can bring back to youth of our community."

00:38 "there are programs we recommend there are screening tools, there are assessment tools, there are things in the unfortunate event when a student or faculty member dies by suicide, how to respond."

Guest speaker, frank zenere is a licensed psychologis t here to teach administrato rs how to act in the toughest of situations.

00:58 "i've responded to a number of suicide clusters across the united states and you see various themes depending on the community in which it occurred.

Often you see a history of mental illness."

According to the colorado department of health, 57-percent of people with a mental illness get no treatment due to lack of resources.

"this truly is a public health issue in colorado."

The take away message: suicide is preventable, if resources are available.

In colorado springs, angelica lombardi krdo newschanne l 13.

