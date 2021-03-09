The Hottest New Hair Tool

Only the hottest new tool for your hair that is half brush and half flat iron!

What is Michelle using to make her hair look so sleek?

Good things utah.

Are you just saning the good things song.

>> right on pitch too.

>> well, actually, that was nice of you to say, it sounded a little raspy to me.

>> i'm working on it.

>> it's the middle of the week am we all sound a little raspy.

>> it is cooler.

>> i sound raspy because i was up most of the evening.

>> i laughed all the way to work listening to her talk about the baby at your house.

>> so my high schooler is in a parenting class.

>> do you remember when you were sent home with an egg.

>> or a sack of flour.

>> i think we had a chia pet.

>> i had an egg.

And if you cracked it you failed.

If you didn't you got an a on the assignment am they now have actual babies.

And you wear a bracelet that links to the baby and when it cries you have four things to figure out.

You have to first connect with the baby so you know the mom is in the room.

And if either need a dieper change, needs to be burped, rocked or fed.

And it's this game of roulette of which one it is, and it screams until then.

This is the baby.

>> there is the problem.

You just left it in the middle of the floor.

>> it's in the hall on the floor, comforting.

>> can i expain why the baby is in the hall?

>> so from 6 o clk last night until 9:45, it cried 37 times.

>> no, it didn't.

>> 37 times.

>> oh pie gosh.

>> so finally i put the baby down in the hall and it stopped clying and i said no one touch it.

Walk away from the baby.

>> didn't you say were you making everybody whisper.

>> and natalie goes it can't hear you.

And i go i don't care, i think it hears us, it knows we are here.

So here is natalie trying to feed the baby at like 10:05 last night.

And that's me trying to burp the baby.

>> oh wow.

>> it is getting really intimate.

>> in the middle of the night.

>> is this to teach responsibility of children s that why-- because this is an assignment.

>> this is an assignment.

She had had last night and tonight.

The baby name is raquel, i don't like her very much.

>> you don't like the baby.

>> i remember doing this.

I remember doing this, and wanting to chuck the baby out the window.

>> can't you lock the baby in the car.

>> she said no, it knows if you >> if you don't pick it up in however many minutes, you fail the assignment.

>> so i said to natalie, that is a high maintenance baby.

She said can you and daddy help may tonight, and i looked at scott and said yeah, just how you did when i had two children.

Your dad will be asleep while i hop up.

She said scott was on the couch watching the world series going this is horrible, this is really hard, call the teacher.

I can't handle this assignment while i'm like this.

>> you now understand why kate and nal ally love laying in the hallway so much.

>> this is so funny.

>> it makes so much sense.

>> this morning i was like you have to get to school at 7:30, she goes will you pack my dieper bag?

Am i packing-- so i'm in her room will folding diapers and onesie and she's tearing, grabbing the car seat, i done know how to snap it in.

I'm snapping raquel in the car seat.

I put the blanket like this.

I'm mad at the baby.

>> it is the third child you never wanted.

>> it is the third child.

>> you have one more night.

>> one more night tonight.

It got up last night and megs our producer about to have a baby so we put it to bed at 11:00.

It cot up at 5, 5:20, 5:40, 6:05 and 6:348.

>> so does it wait until 5 something, does it let you-- seven hours.

>> that is really funny.

>> the teacher programs it, and if she's watching.

>> come on.

>> okay, then have i to tell you about-- have i to talk about these anger issues really fast.

I want to tell you.

>> please, tell me.

>> you gunar slept with me two nights ago and he loved to have the remote.

To have control, i usually fall asleep for him.

He will turn the tv off.

When we wake up yesterday morning, and he comes into my room, and he says where is the remote.

I said you tell me where the remote.

Is where is the remote.

We rip apart the entire.

>> no remote.

Is it freaking out.

>> no, he looked under the bed, we were look lifting the pillows, i can't find the remote.

It started my day off, talk about harry.

I like things in their place.

>> did you find it?

>> i found it last night.

>> where was it.

>> in the mattress t was stuck in twean like the frame and the mattress and i swear, i looked before but maybe not in this one spot.

I text in the picture.

>> there it isness yay, yay.

Gunar comes in, you found the remote it is the worse feeling when you know it's there.

You know it's there.

>> i just love that you took a pectic picture.

>> i did because i sent it to gunar, he was so happy because i.

>> it is not like it was totally his fault but i was blaming him.

>> it is true though, because you look at your kids and are you like who took it, who took it.

It certainly wasn't me.

>> you let it fall, now find it.

>> uh-huh.

>> these are ways to control your anger, it says vent, don't do, you need to get it out but don't hold on to it.

>> let it g the remote is gone.

Talk about it.

>> this may be gone.

>> then let it go.

>> don't beat up your pillow.

>> you heard before, you can beat your pillow and get the anger out it says it doesn't decrease your anger, it can even increase your anger.

>> i disagree.

>> if you punch something.

>> sometimes i feel like when you punch things you feel belter.

>> and what are you punching.

>> i heard this from a friend.

>> go on.

>> a friend, not me.

>> one time i punched the wul and i felt better.

>> how did your hand hurt after the punched the wall.

>> my first hurt really bad.

>> if i'm punching or yelling, it perpetuates it.

>> it distracted, it was just like a-- i am so mad.

>> are you mad about something, you are supposed to take three big deep breathes.

And really breathe-- .

>> do you have to say gooz braffa.

>> from anger managementment.

>> and then it says don't lose it.

If you are losing your temper, then you look like a bad guy.

>> i know, but i'm chevy chase in chris' vacation sometimes.

>> i know.

>> when you say every word, throw it all out there.

>> that same thing too, anger is the only thing you can't get rid of by losing it.

>> i like that.

>> i will go from anger management.

>> the last one is give yourself a pinch.

If you are hearing yourself use the word "never" and "always" you are supposed to pinch yourself because that is all black and white and there are go be to be shading of gray, so don't say always or never, that goes for every relatinship.

>> i think i-- i bruise easily, i will have bruises all over.

I said never and always.

>> i pinch mike while watching soccer playoffs, he was about to start yelling at the coach on the other team.

He was so mad, he was just like-- i said go over there, sit yourself down.

>> calm down right now.

>> i love that we're learning the middle name.

>> the trigger words to calm down, you have to do something else other than calm down, no one ever calmed down in the history of telling them to calm down.

>> ever, no.

>> it is a trigger for me.

>> calm down, i'm like-- okay, this is perfect right here.

I put this out there because a lot of voters aren't calming down, new abc poll out today says with the election just two weeks away, we are all completely stressed about what is going to happen.

Half of the voters say right now that it is causing them quote serious stress even think being it 53% of voters say they are stressed about life in general.

Not just the election.

Democrats more stressed than republicans, 57% of democrats say they are not good right now.

51% of women say they are stressed compared to 39% of men.

So are we-- the guys just what 457s, happens.

>> i don't feel stress, i feel depressed.

>> i just, i feel, i have a lot of emotions on this and it is something i realized, like you choose to feel stress, no one makes you feel anything.

So if you are stressed right now because of the election, just because are you looking at it the wrong way.

I say to myself, how amazing that we have people that are so opinionated about their beliefs to the point where it's an uproar all over the place because we have the right to choose our beliefs and choose what we feel and feel people feel strongly about the things they feel about.

And that is a beautiful thing across the america.

>> a beautiful thing until you get your tax sssments.

>> i know, this is good.

>> this is me talking myself into feeling good when i watch cnn too long.

>> right, i think a lot of people have watched coverage for quite some time now.

Things going on and a lot of people say when is the election.

Early voting now, we were talking about it this morning.

>> start this we can in a lot of states.

>> early voting, justin timberlake took a selfie in the booth and got in trouble because you cannot do that.

>> you are right.

>> you can't post results.

>> you cannot take a voting selfie and they will be watching on election day, so don't do that.

>> i was watching on good morning america, the interview with megyn kelley and newt gingrich yesterday, last night, that was really interesting, you have to watch that.

>> a lot of people talking about that on twitter and facebook this morning.

>> can i just really quickly talk to you about the beautiful box on the table that we haven't brought up.

>> she was talking about this product yesterday.

I want to see what it is.

>> this is why.

Because i got to work and nicea and reagan were like michelle, your hair looks amazing.

Sleek.

>> i am like i know, right.

It's because of this new.

>> i know.

>> i know.

>> i can't disagree with you.

>> this is from amica called the polish perfection straightening brush.

So it is a brush that has like a heated plate at the base so it's different than a flat iron.

>> it's like a flat iron inside the brush, you plug it in and it heats up like a flat iron would but as opposed to clamping your hair between two heated plates, that really smooths out your cutic el and makes your hair kind of thin, you lose volume.

And this it is like the perfect, you go like this and it gives your hair a bend.

>> but it doesn't flaten, i still have volume, but like it's strait and smooth and sleek.

>> i'm obsessed with this.

So i told them i would bring it and tell everyone to.

>> how long does it take.

>> like seconds, like nothing.

>> and are you going.

>> how much is it.

>> i don't-- are you going over the same piece of hair or do it one time.

>> no, i-- you can do it, i want to fall asleep when someone touches my hair.

>> i like it, you will go night night.

If you put your hair like up in a pony tail at night and there is a little sink kink, it will take it out.

>> that is is really fun.

Where do we get it?

>> amicamikaness love amika.com.

>> their packaging is so cute.

>> it doesn't make me angry.

>> i thought would you like that.

>> another thing that makes me feel really happy, blankets by brian, the brian.

>> the is here with blankets by brian and these are things that you will have to have for home decor, the holiday, to make you happy, done.

>> right after this.

>> we do a lot of great work, don't we?

We sure do.

>> love them.

>> what can parents do to be able to help improve their children become more company rattive, the child whisperer