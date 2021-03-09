Health and pumpkins

A new report reveals the well being rankings of each state.

Alaska is in the top five but it has fallen one spot from the previous year.

Alaska comes in at number 2, second only to hawaii in the state of american well being by the gallup and healthways poll since 2012 alaska has been one of the top 10 in consistently high well being states.

The well-being index data is comprised of five elements: purpose, social, financial, community, and physical.

Alaska leads in financial.

Delaware leads in purpose.

South carolina in social.

Montana in community.

And hawaii in physical.

A growing body of research adds to the evidence that clean air is key to good health..

Researchers at brigham young university followed a group of 72 healthy young adults living in provo, utah.

Annual blood tests and air quality data suggested fine particulate matter air pollution may be linked with blood vessel damage and inflammation.

Fine particulate matter can come from power plants, fires, and factories.

And taking a live look outside this morning.

