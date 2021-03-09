Bridge Street: Host Chat 10/26/16

Sistina and Kate discuss last night's baseball game, scary halloween masks, a North Carolinian who won the lottery in a most unusual manner, and pop star Justin Timberlake who snapped a photo in the wrong place and at the wrong time.

>> sistina: good wednesday morning everybody i'm sistina giordano, sitting alongside tenesha murphy how are you?

>> tenesha: good.

I sat up and watched the world series.

I can't remember the last time i watched the world series.

>> sistina: do you like watching baseball?

>> tenesha: i think it's boring but it was so good last night!

>> sistina: i love watching it live.

Watching it on television -- what did you think?

>> tenesha: the first inning drew me in.

My children and i, we took a picture, i don't want to show it, i had my pajamas on, they had their pajamas on.

Ccocory kluber was fantastic.

Kluber had bases loaded, he kind of helped get the bases loaded but, the cubs couldn't -- >> sistina: couldn't rally?

>> they couldn't rally to get at least one person a run.

It was phenomenal.

Until tonight it's supposed to rain in cleveland.

So they have to push -- they pushed the game up earlier, so the game is at 7:00 tonight.

Should be just as good.

It was like, my dad was there, it was so phenomenal.

He pitched seven innings, then andrew miller came in and it was fantastic.

>> sistina: the relief pitcher, the closer?

I only know that because i know mariano rivero was the closer.

>> tenesha: the score was 6-0.

The cubs, they're going to get it together today, go cubs.

>> sistina: regardless who wins or doesn't, they are both underdogs.

>> tenesha: but one is more than the other, 108 years -- >> sistina: oh, cursed, seems like, and this might be worse!

Speaking of cursed, weird clown masks.

>> tenesha: oh my god.

There is this mask that people are hanging on people's windows, and it looks like a person is staring in.

Can you imagine if you're washing dishes -- -- >> sistina: i'm not a big fasten of the dark anyway, to see that would scare the bejesus out of me.

>> tenesha: walmart banned these.

Who would want that?

I'm telling you!

I would pee my pants!

The creep i-peeper it's called.

>> sistina: .the way that it for trace the peeping tom with women and -- oh non!

Anyway.

This story was kind of funny.

This woman in north carolina, she wanted to teach her husband a lesson.

He wanted her to go and buy two powerball tickets.

He wants her to buy a powerball ticket.

She doesn't buy a powerball ticket, she bought a $10 scratchoff, not expecting to win.

She won a million.

But took hoamed the lump sum of $415,000.

>> tenesha: what kind of lesson, like i told you!

We play the lottery!

Lottery players are the most patient people in the world.

If you marry a person that plays the lottery -- >> sistina: i have absolutely no faith.

>> tenesha: because they keep playing and playing and playing and playing and playing.

>> sistina: even like with gambling.

I think of that money and i'm like i could spend $50 on a new pair of shoes or like a new top or i could put it in a slot machine you know or -- and so for me, i would rather have something taskible.

>> tenesha: me too but for the lottery players they don't care.

They'd rather do that.

>> sistina: or teach their husband a lesson.

>> tenesha: and win a million dollars.

>> sistina: you found this one yesterday.

Blew up the internet.

>> tenesha: blew.the internet.

Early voting is underway around the united states.

Here in new york we don't do that.

We actually had the election commissioners on and they talk about why we don't do it here in new york.

So jufnlt timberlake flew from california to tennessee to early-vote.

>> sistina: he has a couple of homes.

But he votes in his home in tennessee.

His home state so go ahead.

>> tenesha: he went to vote he decided to take a selfie of himself voting, to promote early voting.

Guess what, it's elm!

You can't do that!

>> sistina: yesterday somebody issued a statement saying this is unacceptable.

>> tenesha: oh no no no, someone on her staff issued that.

>> sistina: they issued a statement, she was out of town, she never issued that, it's not illegal.

I don't know.

>> tenesha: it is illegal but we're not going to pursue.

She's like, we're not supposed to do it unless you're justin timberlake.

>> sistina: there are no curtains?

>> tenesha: there are -- i don't know.

Depends on the polling station.

