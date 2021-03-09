Walk for Down Syndrome 10-26

C1 3 down syndrome association of central kentucky will be kicking off soon.

The event will include a silent and live auction, inflatables, face painting and more!

Here to tell us more are traci brewer, dsack executive director and emilee mizzell with her son harrison mizzel.

Thank you all for coming by walk for down syndrome is an event sponsored by the down syndrome association of central kentucky.

The funds raised on this day help to support the organization's mission to support, educate and celebrate those in our community with down syndrome and their family and friends.

The event includes activities and entertainment starting at 9:30 am on saturday, 10/29.

The acoustikats will perform during the show this year, which begins at 11:00, followed by the walk.

Other features include a silent and live auction, inflatables, face painting and more!

