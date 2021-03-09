Senior Advisor to Donald Trump In Utah

She has the samina and temperament to be president.

>> we're less than two weeks out from the presidential electio and utah has become a key state in this election.

Republican vice-presidential candidate date mike pence will be in utah today shoring up support for the republican vote.

And tana gertz a senior advisor for the donald trump corporation is here this morning.

Good morning.

>> good morning.

>> first and foremost, you're a utah girl originally.

Talk to us about your connections here to the beehive state?

>> i have family all over the state.

I have a mother and father who live in midway and a sister who lives in salt lake.

Sister of-in-law in provo.

Everybody is here.

I went to the universities of utah.

Didn't graduate, unfortunately.

But love it.

Worked in salt lake at one of the best conassignment stores.

I have a lot of connections, and i met my husband, the man of my dreams, who used to work here.

>> which is so funny.

I love that.

>> i met him.

He asked me to marry him, and now we live in iowa.

>> talk to us about how you met donald trump.

>> we got ba 11 years.

I met mr. trump a actually when i moved to utah and was reible venting myself from a first marriage.

And reinvented myself as an entrepreneur and i loved what i was doing and saw the season -- excuse me season 2 of the aappri wanted to apply and prove that i what it took and i wanted to learn from america's business icon.

A plied as did a million other people, and i got selected.

So i got to meet mr. trump for the first time 11 years ago.

I was immediately impressed the man that i met.

>> that must have been so exciting.

Plus a little nerve wracking.

>> it was so scary.

>> let's talk about donald trump as the candidate.

A lot of talk has been that political system is rigged and ma the media is rigged.

Let's talk about those two ideas that he continues to talk about when he's in front of the public eye.

>> i'll tell you what, i put my three successful careers on hold to help them man get ee elected, because i believe in him.

I do believe that the united states of america is going down the wrong direction, and mr. trump is the only person to get it back on track.

I would not have put that on hold if i didn't believe firmly in this man.

Mr. trump has what it takes.

And he's right.

I have never been in politics my entire life.

I've been a businessperson just like him.

And jumping into this and just seeing how the media is so s kewed for hillary clinton.

They don't report on the things.

That the f.b.i.

Director is saying she's extremely careless and untrust worthy.

She harassed and bullied and destroyed women's lives and they're not reporting.

I, being an outsider looking in, i'm thinking why we are not talking about hillary clinton's track record?

We're talking about words that are come s out of donald trump's mouth but we're not talking about the actions of hillary clinton.

She left four americans die in benghazi.

She lied to the american people.

As an outsider looking in, but now i'm an insider, i'm on network television every single day but they're not talking about that.

So mr. trump is 100 percent right when he says that the media is not in our -- not on our court.

>> let's talk about another topic real quick.

State of utah is primarily republican.

While trump is leading, it's not by as large of a margin as many who have expected.

With mike pence being here today, you're in town, what the trump campaign trying to do make sure they win utah?

>> why i'm here and why governor pence -- if you haven't met him yet.

You'll you'll love it get on out to the rally.

The three of us realize that utah matters.

We care about utah.

We care about every voter here.

We care about the people that are struggling and want jobs and that the economy needs to be stimulated.

If you care about laying your head down and night and being safe and you want someone that will defeat isis, donald trump is your only choice.

We want to say, mr. trump has me here and governor mike pence is here to say if yowr a republican come home.

We'll put our arms around you.

He will not let you down.

Mr. trump is a man of high integrity.

A man of his word.

He loves his veterans.

I have been so forward night mate the things i've seen working on this campaign.

I have been privileged to give own $300,000 to veterans groups that were closing down because they didn't have another dollar to keep the lights on.

Mr. trump is, like, tana, go give that group $100,000.

He's changing lives.

He cares about the men.

The brave men and women that have served our country.

And i could not be more proud to be here and say, you know, if you're sitting on the fence and not sure who to vote for or you think it might be a cool fad to vote for the third party person, come home.

If you don't cast your vote for donald trump you are actually ee electricking hillary clinton into the white house, and if you can live with yourself and live with the fact that she is prochoice, late-term abortion, and all those things that mr. trump is 100 percent not behind, mr. trump is a conservative, is he a family man, a man who doesn't drink, doesn't smoke, lives a clean lifestyle, this is a man that will be able to take the 3:00 a.m.

Call because he'll be sober and alert and protect your children, my children, and everybody else's children that's watching.

>> thank you very much.

We appreciate it.

She's the senior advisor to the donald trump for president incorporation here in the state of utah.

A homecoming for you, of courts.

We appreciate it.

More than that and the trump campaign can be found online.