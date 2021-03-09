Mormon and Gay Church Website

A judge scheduled a bail hearing in the case.

>> the church of jesus christ of latter day saints has unveiled a website to reach out to the members of the church that are part of lgbtq community.

It features messages from people who identify themselves as part of that community.

The purpose of the website is to help create a supportive and all people.

>> i think it will help straight mormons understand that journey better and have compassion and motivation to welcome gay and lesbian mormons in and accept them.

>> erica munsen says the new website is not a doctrinal shift