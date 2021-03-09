Why do we like to be scared?

KTXS asks: Why do we like to scared?

This weekend for any halloween activities.

>> as hal weep approaches, many of us who have out grown trick or treating.

Will go through a haunted house, with the intent of scaring ourselves for entertain.

We thought we would talk to family therapist marc orner about why we like being scared.

Thank you for joining us.

>> thank you for having me.

>> do you like to go to haunted house.

>> no, i don't enjoy that at a.

It's an adrenaline rush.

And that arc den lynn rush, you feel like you're scared but you're feeling good.

And then it's also a mastery concept.

You take control over that fear.

But it's not fear, it's fake.

They know what's going on.

It's like when you watch a scary movie.

You know it's happening.

>> yeah, i., i'm the type of person f in a haunted house, i'm in the middle and i'm hiding.

I know what's going to happen.

I know i'm about to be scare good and you want these people in front of you, just like the movies n case something gets scared and you have an opportunity then.

Okay.

Let's mobilize our feet, feet, do your thing.

Or you start laughing, start smiling.

But the people in front of you, are your barrier.

>> yeah, so i mean, you're saying t the adrenaline rush.

That's pretty much why people are so attracted to being scared around this holiday.

>> it's an emotional feel and the feeling we see all the time is like, fear.

But the adrenalin runs through.

Pumps us up.

Just like when you're playing ball game and you're going to something you really like.

You're psyching yourself up, so to speak.

And get ready.

That's t the adrenaline rush.

Then you control it.

It's your mastery.

I'm controlling my own feelings.

I'm scared but i'm not scared.

I pretend.

But i'm not scared.

>> i'll watch a scary movie and then afterwards, i have to watch a disney movie or leave the lights on or something like that.

>> i think you hit the nail on the head.

It's the same type of thing.

Scary movies are funny.

They were not really scary.

Arch you watch a scary movie, don't you then analyze t.

It's like the commercial when, car was right there and the kids don't run to the car, instead, they run behind the chainsaws and the chainsaw guy shakes his head.

They know it's there now i know i'm just preparing myself the entire time.

>> gearing yourself up.

>> thank you much for joining us.

One more question .

Were you going to dress up for halloween.

>> this is my costume.

I hope it's not a scary costume.

>> thank you much for joining us, and we'll have this interview, on our website, later