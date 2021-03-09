Out of the Darkness Community Walk

We're talking about out of the darkness community walk.

Amanda tell us more..

(amanda long :) amanda long suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the united states, yet suicide is preventable.

More than 100 people from throughout the panhandle are expected to participate in the annual texas panhandle out of the darkness community walk hosted by the american foundation for suicide prevention at 10am, saturday, october 29th at medi park north loop.

This fundraising walk supports the american foundation for suicide prevention's local and national education and advocacy programs and its bold goal to reduce the annual rate of suicide 20 percent by 2025.

The texas panhandle out of the darkness walk is one of more than 375 out of the darkness community walks being held nationwide this year.

The walks are expected to unite more than 250,000 walkers and raise millions for suicide prevention efforts.

With this walk last year, we raised over $10,000 and had 135 participants.

Local sponsors for the texas panhandle out of the darkness community walk include diversified interiors, texas panhandle centers and morgan & meyers roofing.

The american foundation for suicide prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide.

Afsp creates a culture that's smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide.

Led by ceo robert gebbia and headquartered in new york, and with a public policy office in washington, d.c., afsp has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide.