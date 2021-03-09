Today's Take A Look At This

A man in a footchase with his own car after it gets a mind of its own!

And if you think that's crazy, wait until you see the man dressed as a tree!

Jeremy roth has today's take a look at this!

" having a bad day?

It has to be better than the day this swiss driver was having when he was forced to chase his own car down on a swiss highway after it took off on it's own.

According to police, the man had parked along the side of the highway to talk to a truck driver when his car just decided "i'm out."

The man eventually caught up to his runaway ride-- but not before it banged up a guardrail and a traffic sign.

Police are now looking for the man, who's been identified--- to answer for the damage.

Speaking of drivers.... i've heard of drivers in traffic jams getting the bird... but its not every day its such an exotic one!

An emu was caught on camera running loose on an arizona freeway, grinding traffic to a halt.

State troopers responded and a got some up close and personal time with the 6-foot bird... before lassoing it..

And getting itafely into a trailer.

Aaand....saved the weirdest driver- related video for last!

A man dressed as a past is coming back to television we'll