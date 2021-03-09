'Sensory Safe' event makes Halloween fun for all

The scary sights and sounds of Halloween can be overwhelming for kids with sensory issues.

for some kids - the halloween costumes and crowds--- are more overwhelming, than fun.

has an event this weekend -- that makes trick-or- treating fun for everyone.

from scary costumes, to sudden noises and spooky music, halloween can be uncomfortable for kids with sensory issues.

The "teal pumpkin project" has prompted many houses to offer non-food items so kids with allergies can trick-or-treat too.

But the majority of homes still hand out candy, which makes things hard for parents who have severely allergic kids.

For kids with autism, halloween can be difficult too.

That's why theracare foundation is holding their first ever "sensory safe halloween".

It's an event that makes sure trick or treating is a safe experience for everyone.

Families sign up for time slots to cut back on sensory stimulation.

Trick-or-treaters will have candy and non-candy options.

It's all about making sure every child has a chance to participate in the fun.

"they can learn in a safe environment and the parents don't have to be stressed out.

I think that's my biggest thing because it's stressful as a parent to do these things, so i just want to bring the families themselves just into this comfortable zone."

The event is this saturday from 4 to 8 p.m..... the event has room for about 100 families to participate... about 30 are signed up so far.

You do have to rsvp in advance, but the event is totally free.

