October 26, 2016 Entire Show

Officials say a health insurance partnership between "school district 51" and "community hospital", is helping maintain steady premium costs for district employees.

It's called the 'community health partnership plan'... and district 51 just finished its first year with the program.

Discussions between the two entities began about 5 years ago -- with the school district looking for ways to reduce the costs associated with running their own medical plan.

During the first year of its partnership with "community hospital"... district 51's gross medical insurance claims -decreased from 12-point-1 million, to 10-point-8 million dollars.

Organizers say these savings are going right back into the district's 'self-insurance program', instead of taking funds from the classroom.

">>>"the best comparison is, in 2011, we spent $11 million on health costs.

5 years later, in 2016, we expect to spend about $11 million.

So over a 5 year period we've managed to keep our medical costs flat."" officials say the wellness plan has helped to reduce overall disease and sickness.

Whether you plan on mailing in your ballot, hand-delivering it to a drop location, or voting in person... election officials want to remind citizens of the importance of filling out your ballots -properly.

Here is a sample of one of the mesa county elections ballots.

This is just the first page of a document that runs about -four pages long -- including one with additional voting information.

The clerk and recorders office offers these tips to help you navigate the election process: make sure you use a pen with blue or black ink, and fill in the bubble completley.

Don't try to -erase.... if you make a mistake, spill something, or damage your ballot... request a -replacement.

And finally if you're mailing or dropping of your ballot, remember to sign the back of the envelope as well.

Officials say any unsigned envelopes containing ballots will -not be counted.

Social media is helping people express their excitement about voting in this year's election.

Singer justin timberlake cast an early ballot in tennessee monday.

He even took a selfie -inside- the voting booth but that action is against the law in tennessee and many other states...including here in colorado.

Ben tracy shows us how the ballot box selfie could create problems in the upcoming election.

">>>(nats "suit and tie" music video) all dressed up in black and white... (narr 1) justin timberlake always seems ready for his close up.

(narr 2) (grx in) but this side-eyed selfie could have gotten jt...jail time.

Taking photos in polling places in tennessee is forbidden.

Timberlake posted his pic on instragram after voting in memphis saying "choose to have a voice!

If you don't, then we can't hear you!"

(grx out) the problem though isn't -hearing-...its -seeing-.

(grx in) while 19 states allow you to share a ballot box selfie...at least 18 others have laws that ban it.

In some states the laws are unclear or allow for pictures mail in ballots.

(source: ap) (sot ) a lot of these rules were written before there were cell phones (narr 3) rick hansen is an expert in election law at uc irvine.

( rick hasen/uc irvine, professor of law and political science) bt: what are the reasons for these bans?

Rh: the idea goes back to the concept of the secret ballot//people are not going to bribe you one way or another because you can't prove that's how you voted//the danger is vote buying and vote coercion.

(narr 4) but in the social media age...the ballot selfie seems inevitable.

(pics of ballots selfies) (narr 5) and for some...a picture isn't even enough.

(nats) that's one in the bank!

(narr 6) some states are changing their laws to allow selfies and in illinois they even set up a selfie booth to give people a legal spot to take their shot.

(narr 7) as for justin timberlake...don't worry...he's not being locked up.

(grx in) the tennessee secretary of state's office actually seems to be enjoying the publicity saying "we're thrilled justin can't stop the feeling when it comes to voting so much that he voted early in person and is promoting voting to his millions of fans."

(grx out) ben tracy, cbs news, los angeles."

Although dressing up for halloween as your favorite superhero or princess is -fun... there are still many dangers to be aware of for a night of 'trick-or-treating' .

Officials recommend using facepaint instead of masks, as masks can block your visibility to various obstacles, especially at night.

It's -also recommended that pedestrians wear reflective or 'glow in the dark' tape, as another way of being seen by drivers.

If your children are -older, they can always carry a cell phone and contact local enforcement for help in an emergency situation.

">>>the younger your kids are when it's, you're going out for trick-or-treating, try to go when it's still light out.

They're easier to keep track of, they're easier, it's easier to see obstacles that they could trip over or fall.

And make sure the costumes are up off the ground where they have the freedom to move around."

You should also be aware of all -sidewalks while driving this weekend, as well as on monday.

It's important to keep your pets inside and away from trick-or-treaters -- especially if they're easily frightened.

And also, keep pathways outside of your house well-lit for the trick-or-treaters to avoid tripping over any obstacles.

Flameless candles should be used for your jack-o-lanterns, as they can be a hazard to children.

What's 11 feet high... 27 feet long... and performing charitable acts around the grand valley this week?

That's right... it's the oscar meyer wienermobile!

This is the 80th year of the unique vehicle -- and many people have seen the 'hotdog on wheels' in various states, creating longtime memories.

The wienermobile is driven by two hot doggers all over the nation... traveling to 25 states, handing out the famous 'weenie whistle', and performing various charity events for communities.

">>>we are just doing a variety of different events in the community.

We're doing a, habitat for humanity tomorrow, we're also going to be doing a can food drive with the local food bank here in grand junction.

If you'ld like to "catch up" with the wienermobile in grand junction... you can download the wienermobile app to track the one closest to you.

Research underway at the "university of colorado hospital" could shorten treatment time, for certain breast cancer patients.

It could -also lead to a nationwide change in standard practice.

Reporter kathy walsh talked with someone who joined the study: a wife and mother hoping the faster therapy will get her busy life back to normal... ">>>if i had to tack two more weeks on to this ..

Whoa --(vo)-- stylist mindy verdecchio has had enough.

She enjoys her work.

She loves her family.

But a double mastectomy and chemotherapy ... 7 months of fighting breast cancer ... have taken a toll.

--(sot)-- being a patient is like, like another job --(vo)-- so mindy jumped at the chance to join a clinical trial at the university of colorado hospital.

They were looking for node positive patients.

--(sot)-- meaning their cancer has moved from the breast to the lymph nodes --(vo)-- radiation oncologist dr. christine fisher is studying hypofractionated radiation therapy.

It means fewer but larger radiation treatments.

--(nats radiation)-- nats --(vo)-- mindy would have had radiation 5 days a week for 6 weeks ... 30 total treatments.

In the trial, she'll undergo 19 total treatments.

--(sot)-- my entire process is about a year and a half.

To take just 2 weeks out of that totally worth it to me --(vo)-- dr. fisher says it's already being done successfully in other countries.

--(sot)-- and in some trials we've actually seen better results with the shorter approach --(sot)-- we're just so sick of all this --(vo)-- cutting the course of radiation means a lot to mindy and her kids.

--(sot)-- i think my children feeling like this is coming to an end quicker is worth every bit" also making health headlines tonight... tiny pieces of solid or liquid pollution can damage blood vessels in young adults.

That's according to new research in the "american heart association journal".

Researchers tracked 72 healthy, non-smoking young adults for 3 winters... and found pollution from cars, factories, power plants, fires and smoking -increased their risk for high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke.

Researchers working on an experimental drug for alzheimer's disease say it's preventing inflammation in the brain, which is linked to the disease.

The drug -- known as 'n-t-r-x zero-7' -- also removes abnormal protein clumps, that can cause inflammation and damage neurons.

And a new study finds a single dose of 'dextrose gel', rubbed inside a newborn's mouth an hour after birth, can lower the baby's risk of low blood sugar.

Nearly one in three infants is at -risk for low blood sugar levels, which raise a baby's chances of impaired 'nervous system' development.

Currently, doctors treat low blood sugar with formula -- which can make it harder to establish breastfeeding.

Coming up on news channel five at six.... after one of his best games of the year...broncos' leading rusher c-j anderson could miss a significant amount of time...sports director adam lucas has the details... with the winter season right around the corner, it's a good time to remind residents, urban trees need to be properly taken care of during the cold months.

The colorado state forest service suggests taking the needed measures now, to help their trees survive through the oncoming harsh conditions.

The c-s-f-s offers the following tips: wrap the trunk...in order to prevent bark damage, wrap the trunks of younger trees up to the first level of branches, using commercial tree wrap, and leave this on until early april.

Next, mulch the base... adding 2 to 4 inches of wood chips, bark or other organic mulch near the base of the tree can help reduce soil evaporation, improve water absorption and insulate the roots.

You can even use the leaves dropped by a tree as mulch.

Before winter hits, water trees in the area extending from the trunk to the extent of the longest branches.

Be sure to focus on younger trees, because their root system is less extensive and requires more care.

And remember, the best time to prune dead branches is in late winter.

It's now time for a check of your western slope weather.

Now it's a gorgeous day outside.

We started with a mostly clear sky but had humid conditions this morning.

I had some condensation on my car windows this morning due to the humid conditions, but we'll see these levels lower throughout the afternoon.

It's going to be a warm afternoon for us ... highs about 10 degrees above average.

This trend continues with even warmer highs likely tomorrow and friday - which could approach or exceed record highs, so we will continue to keep an eye on this.

Here's a look at the relative humidity values, and we are seeing these values lower from what we saw this morning.

Temperatures right now are very pleasant outside.

We're seeing just a few scattered clouds across the area this morning but otherwise a mostly clear sky.

We'll see that throughout the day as a ridge sets up over the area.

There may be some scattered high-level clouds this afternoon, but still plenty of sunshine.

Here's a look at today's highs, which are going to be warmer than yesterday.

We'll be at 72 degrees in grand junction today, with a low of 44 degrees tonight.

And it's going