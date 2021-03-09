Briar Cliff sweeps Mount Marty

The Charger men and women both beat the Lancers

The cliff...the chargers hosting mount marty in soccer this afternoon.

Early on it looks like elle wegher and brooke herbst team up for the goal but the officials say herbst was offside...no goal.

But then it's taylor beaulieu...played defense for heelan but she has the scoring touch too...chargers on the board first.

Later on, it's beaulieu playing it ahead to herbst...this time the run pays off...briar cliff out to a 2-0 lead.

The attack continues...maken na taylor plays it off to beaulieu--fear the bun!

Chargers win it by a touchdown, 7-nil on the men's side...chargers trying to snap a three game skid, already up 1-0.

Kye edwards...gets just inside the box and takes a look, but the off- balance shot not enough bcu continues to press...tona hernandez sends it in on the cross, but mount marty's renzo stainer is the first to it for the save.

Later though, hernandez gets some space in the box...he'll go far post and in...just like kalynn says...that makes it 2-0 and they roll from there...6-nil the final.

