Tree mulchers help speed up restoration of ancient peat bog

IMachines that munch through trees in seconds are being used to speed up the restoration process in one of the UK’s most important peat habitats.Demand for timber in the post-war era saw spruce planted in the unique Border Mires network near Kielder Water in Northumberland, with drainage put in to help them grow.That dried out the nationally important sphagnum bog and the tree cover blocked out light in an environment where rare plant species should thrive.