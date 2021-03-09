3 Boys in Border Patrol Custody after Bailout

3 Adolescentes bajo Custodia de la Patrulla Fronteriza
KRGV (Espanol)
Tres menores de edad están bajo la custodia de la Patrulla Fronteriza después de un escape al norte de Mission.
At the top and all new at noon.
3- boys are in border patrol custody following a bailout north of mission.
Dps troopers tell channel 5 news they tried to stop a black truck near la homa road around 10 this morning.
5-people ran from the truck on joshua street.
Troopers searched the neighborhood on foot while others searched from the sky.
They found 3-boys.
Two others got away.
No word why the suspects ran.
