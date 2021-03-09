3 Boys in Border Patrol Custody after Bailout

The bailout happened north of Mission.

At the top and all new at noon.

3- boys are in border patrol custody following a bailout north of mission.

Dps troopers tell channel 5 news they tried to stop a black truck near la homa road around 10 this morning.

5-people ran from the truck on joshua street.

Troopers searched the neighborhood on foot while others searched from the sky.

They found 3-boys.

Two others got away.

No word why the suspects ran.