Babinec files lawsuit after Upstate Jobs party left off poll

Says the counties who don't have Upstate Jobs party on ballots are disenfranchising voters.

Washington.

Rod: donald trump's claim of a "rigged" election has been widely discredited...but in a central new york congressional race, one candidate may have a legitimate argument against the system.

Carrie: from your local election headquarters, dan cummings says the third party candidate in the 22nd district is taking -- his -- case to court: dan: martin babinec of little falls turned the 22nd into a real three way race when he established his own party, the upstate jobs party, to win a line on the ballot.

Now, though, babinec says 7 of the 8 counties in the district have consolidated the new, upstate jobs party line with the existing libertarian party line.

His lawsuit says that effectively disenfranchises more than 10- thousand voters who signed a petition to establish his new party.

The 22nd covers part or all of cortland, madison, oswego, oneida,chenango, broome and tioga counties.

Babinec says only oneida county's elections board properly preserved the upstate jobs line.

The candidate says the action in the other 7 counties is a clear effort to disenfranchise voters.

He calls it "shadowy ballot decisions by partisan election boards."

He says, quote, "it's no wonder voters are angry at an establishment that is working against them."

Babinec is calling on his major party opponents, claudia tenney and kim myers to join him "in preserving the rights of all the voters," which asks state supreme court to overturn the local election boards and give his upstate jobs party a separate line on the ballot.

He also wants the court to order that his name appear on the reform party line, as well.

The lawsuit names the state board of elections and all 8 county boards.

A hearing is scheduled for tomorrow in state supreme court.

From your local election headquarters, i'm dan cummings.

