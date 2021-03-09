Marshall Co. Investigators Note Similarities In Murder Cases

Since September of last year, the Marshall County Sheriff's Department has handled three homicide investigations about 7-10 miles outside Holly Springs.

... katina rankin.

Brandon: and!

I'm ... brandon artiles.

A mother wants justice ... after her son was murdered in marshall county mississippi.

Katina: melvin brown was carjacked tuesday night.

A day later ... he was found dead inside his car on white road... in holly springs.

Local 24's mary jo ola ... shares his mother's plea ... and why officials say brown's death ... is similar to two other homicides.

Mary jo ola reporting.

Since september of last year...the marshall county sheriff's department has handled 3 homicide investigations about 7-10 miles outside holly springs.

Now the mother of the most recent victim...is making a plea for anyone with information to come forward.

07:35 sandra bady/melvin brown's mother: melvin was so sweet to me no mother ever wants to be in sandra bady's situation... grieving the loss of a child.

15:14 sandra bady/melvin brown's mother: i'm so heartbroken.

Dont know what to do.

Disgusted.

Bady's son 18 year old melvin brown... was carjacked tuesday in holly springs ...a day later he was found sdad in car on white road in marshall county...shot to death.

14:59 sandra bady/melvin brown's mother: i said no...melvin?

That wasn't him but it was him james anderson/marshall county coroner: this is kind of strange out of my years marshall county coroner james anderson says brown's death is strangely similar to 2 other unsolved homicides.

Devin hubbard was found shot and killed on tyro road september 2015.

Jamon moton was found shot and killed on moore road january 2016...with his friend will phillips.

The 3 share this.

James anderson/marshall county coroner: shot in the temple near the eye and they have been like 7 to 10 miles right outside the city limits it's not clear if investigators are connecting the 3 homicides.

It's also not clear what type of gun was used.

As investigators search for answers melvin's mother demands justice for the person who took her son's life.

Sandra bady/melvin brown's mother: i want the police to put it in their hands.

I want them to throw the book at him.

Whoever woman or man throw the book at him.

If you have any information contact the marshall county sheriffs department at 662-252-1311.

Reporting in marshall county mary jo ola.

Local 24 news.

Brandon: