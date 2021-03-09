Skip to main content
St. Martin Wide Receiver Commits to Colorado State

Credit: WXXV
St.

Martin High School is home to one of the nation’s leading receivers in Kalem Reddix.

Upon graduation, the three star wideout now has a new place to call home at the Division I level.

According to maxpreps, the 6- - foot senior is currently 5th in- the country in receiving yards,- with more than 15-hundred...and- tied- for 10th in touchdowns...with - 19.

- the yellowjackets can clinch a- playoff berth for the first tim- since - 2003, with a home win over- george county...at 7 p-m- tomorrow.

