St. Martin Wide Receiver Commits to Colorado State

Upon graduation, the three star wideout now has a new place to call home at the Division I level.

Martin High School is home to one of the nation’s leading receivers in Kalem Reddix.

- in kalem reddix.- and upon graduation, that - three-star wideout now has a ne- place to call home...at the - division one level.

- today, reddix blew up twitter - with his commitment to coloardo- state...passing on offers, from- 10 other schools.

- one of those being southern - miss, where reddix previously - pledged - his allegiance to back in - april...before later- de-committing.- colorado state became a serious- contender, earlier this - season...after- reddix went for more than 200 - yards, for the second time in - his - first three games.- and although reddix has yet to- visit the rams, out west in for- collins...he says he's already- sold, on their family first - approach.

- - "colorado state was always ther and some- big schools they would like - contact me when i had a 200-yar- game or like that six touchdown- game, you know i just don't hea- from them for a while.

They wer- loyal man, even through a bad - game they still contacted me an- told me to bounce back and come- harder next week, yes sir.

And- it- - - - was major."

"the big games he had earlier i think really put- him on the map, leading the - nation in receiving and - touchdowns for probably five or- six weeks - was really big."

According to maxpreps, the 6- - foot senior is currently 5th in- the country in receiving yards,- with more than 15-hundred...and- tied- for 10th in touchdowns...with - 19.

- the yellowjackets can clinch a- playoff berth for the first tim- since - 2003, with a home win over- george county...at 7 p-m- tomorrow.