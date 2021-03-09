Fox16 Investigates: Fatally Forgotten

Every year about 36 families and communities are torn apart by a child's tragic death after being left in a hot car.

Here in arkansas, the aftermath of that type of accident played out over a year -- after judge wade naramore left his 18-month-old son behind in july of 2015.

((donna)) fox16's marci manley explores why advocates say these deaths continue to happen...marci?

Kevin, donna , this happens every year despite education efforts and tips for parents to keep from forgetting.

The problem may be that no one ever thinks it happens to them...until it does.

Some believe criminal laws are the answer...others say technology could b t key...so, we take a look at what would really prevent kids from being fatally forgotten.we do want to warn you now--- this story contains emotional images and audio...that could be difficult for some viewers.

"possible infant left in a car "every 10 days...on average...the call comes

A rapid response... gets underway.but when it is too late...parents face the tragic truth...not my baby not my baby.

(01) no.

No.

a reality full of sorrow...left in its wake."i just don't understand.

I just don't unrsndho "this...the aftermath when a child is fatally forgotten inside a hot car...a tragedy that ripped through the naramore family and rippled out into the hot springs community...as it does about 3 dozen times a year.

"since 1998 -- at least 700 childrenhave died this way...16ofthose happened in arkansas...making it number one for hot car deaths in the country per capita.

"since 1998 -- at least 700 childrenhave died this way...16ofthose happened in arkansas...making it number one for hot car deaths in the country per capita.

These type of deaths sky- rockedted after a safety measure moved kids from the front seat...to the back...to prevent airbag injuries...cell phones also play a role in the fatal distraction."with all the distractions that we have on daily basis -- out of sight meant out of mind"arkansas -- doesn't have a law making it a crime to leave your child in a vehicle...unintended or otherwise.16 states have passed such a law...14 have legislation pending right now.... "the laws that are in place to prevent children from being left alone in vehicles are not designed to prevent these types of tragedies "some advocates argue criminalizing an accident...makes these parents out to be monsters...when they're simply mortal..."they never toprotect their child have from their own memory "as research emerges...findings suggest sometimes the brain short-circuits...it's called forgotten baby syndrome.

That's what an expert witness testified to in judge wade naramore's trial...the brain goes on autopilot and creates memories that never happened."i've played that through a million times since that day.

Every time he gets to daycare "i thought i took him to daycare (54) but i don't remember taking him to daycare (58) ""they think it's a sick joke, someone is playing a joke on them.

They know they dropped their child off " of the ten states with the worst rankings for hot car deaths -- six of them have laws on the books.

Nearly all of them are in southern or warm climates.

But the data set -- too small to show if fewer deaths have happened since laws passed...in those statesinstead of making forgetting a crime...a bill in congress...to require automakers to install backseat alerts...because no parent thinks they could ever forget."they live with the fact they're responsible for the child's death everyday until the day they die.

Nothing is worse than that "

Nothing is worse than that " g-m-c is the only car company voluntarily taking action...its 2017 acadia includes a backseat alert for drivers that comes standard on every model.

[brian stubbs, crain buick gmc]you load up the kid and went to work instead of going to daycare to drop off your child, and so therefore -- now you get out the vehicle knowing - why is this going off?

(;28) "if you open the back door...get in and start the car...the onboard computer makes a note.

When you get out it reminds you... do a double check.

[brian stubbs, crain buick gmc] "now you look back there and you're having a good day instead of a bad day "no system...is flawless...and critics have argued the cost to equip every new vehicle -- an estimated 1.7 billion a year for even a 100 dollar upgrade -- may be a hefty burden to put on the industry...without proof it would significantly decrease the deaths... a texas law requires hospitals to include heastroke info for parents at discharge..much like some arkansas hospitals already hand out for shaken baby syndrome.a mom in austin whose husband forgot to drop their daughter at daycare...developed a callback plan -- known as Ray's pledge.

Childcare facilities promise to call if a child is unexpectedly absent...perhaps alerting parents in time to save a child's life.

"naramore: (crying) i don't know (3:34) i can't believe it "the goal...of all these tactics is to keep kids from dying..."i'm praying this is just a bad dream.

I need to see my baby.

Some in- families are startg o epro pe out fr experg ers ne tragedy.

We did reach out to thenaramore family to see if they wanted to talk about what they believe would help other families...they didn't respond to our request...but donna you have spoken with a family who knows what living this nightmare is actually like.

Listen to what haunts this father - who forgot - and left his 3 year old son sleeping in his car seat.

I don't know what happened when he woke up.

If he called out for me, how long it took to start crying.

How long it took to feel like he was totally alone and abandoned.

(he pauses) yeah, that goes through my head a lot.donna next thursday night at 9 - you'll speak with a father who's gone through this first hand - and wants to share his story to help others.

