Brad Byrd In-Depth: Stroke Awareness

Dr. Bhargav Trivedi explains what causes a stroke and what you should do if you notice symptoms.

Health officials say strokes are the fifth leading cause of death and the number one cause of adult long-term disability in the u-s.

Who does stroke usually happen to?age, family-risk factors that can't be controlledrisk factors for stroke that can be controlled include:high blood pressure - 75% of all strokes occur in people with high blood pressure high cholesterol diabetes stress smoking - significant risk factor for strokes in younger peopleheavy alcohol use obesity physical inactivity other heart disease illegal drug use, especially cocaine or methamphetamines it's believed that 80% of strokes could be prevented through risk factor management.

How can i recognize the signs & symptoms of stroke?the symptoms of a stroke can be remembered with the acronym f.a.s.t.

Face does one side of the face droop?

Ask the person to smile.

Is it even?arms is one arm weak or numb?

Ask the person to raise both arms. does one arm drift down?speech is speech slurred?

Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence.

