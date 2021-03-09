Local Athlete Steered Off Wrong Path To Road Of Champions

Tomorrow night, Raleigh Egypt High School will try to complete an undefeated football season, and one of its players hasserved as an inspiration to dig deep and finish strong.

Free safety caleb gates has overcome a lot.

Including watching his brother and sister drop out of school... pressure to make bad decisions and even losing everything when his home caught on fire earlier this year.

Gates thanks his raleigh egypt middle and high school football coach for getting him on the right path.

Caleb gates/football changed his life: "i got kicked out at least 5 times my whole life.

I was just fighting and all that.

He just sat down and talked to me and that day i knew i had to change my life."

-butt sot- "if people look at my story they can show them at no matter where you come from or how hard you have it.

You can turn nothing into something."

Brandon: caleb can boast having a 4- point-3 g-p-a for the first 9 weeks of school this year.

And he hopes to boast having an undefeated season... we'll find out tomorrow when the pharoahs take on fayette-ware tomorrow at 7pm.