Search For Suspect in Brutal Robbery

A man snatches a woman's purse in the middle of the day as she puts groceries in her car

Central valley.

Ken: new at eleven... ' a ' brutal robbery is caught on camera.

A victim is robbed at a fresno supermarket .... in the middle of the day.

Police hope - this survellance video will help them track down the suspect.

Ken: my co-anchor ' lindsey pena ' ... joins us live from the police substation in southeast fresno with more ..

Lindsey... lindsey: ken, that video is pretty scray.

Thankfully the victim walked away with only some scratches...but she lost a lot of cash and some other pretty valuable items. now the search is on for the man who targeted her.

It's disturbing video...a man snatching a woman's purse in the middle of the day as she puts groceries in her car.

37:01 there were people walking in the parking lot, shoppers so very brazen that he did that 37:08 police say it happened tuesday around 2:30 in the afternoon at the golden bowl supermarket on first and olive in fresno.

The victim told investigators she had her passport, drivers license and more than 500 dollars in cash inside her bag.

This woman... who didn't want to be identified...says her mother saw the whole thing and actually helped the victim chase after the suspect pavady/witness 40:19 she didn't think twice, i just yelled that something was going on and before i could even blink she was already gone40:25 police say in an instance like this... although it may be tempting to try to go after someone...it's probably not safe.

38:26 with somebody like that he's already shown he can be violent so really not reccomended 38:30 we showed the video to self defense expert art hugues... who says unfortuately it all happened so fast there was little the victim could have done once the attack began... 53:18 the best thing she could have did was break her fall and then focusing on the person attacking her and not giving resistance if he's just grabbing the item he's on his way53:30 but he says the incident is a good reminder to be alert and aware of the people around you.

He also suggests to his clients that they keep money and other valuables in their pocket instead of a purse...and reccomends securing your bag before you do anything else.

50:56 put it in the vehicle lock the door then put the groceries away...but first thing they should do is put the purse away and lock that door 51:06 lindsey: if you recognize the suspect in this crime or have any information, please call crimestoppers.

And if you're interested in a self defense seminar...missing link mma is holding one on november 19.

Go to our website your central valley dot com for more