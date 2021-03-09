Homeless Fear Staying In Road Home

Some are so afraid of staying there they rent cheap motel rooms nearby when they have the cash.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) There is fear among some of the homeless people who have been staying in The Road Home shelter in downtown Salt Lake City.

the crisis in and around the road home has been building for years.

This years the worst ever.

Now they're talking about breaking it up into 4 separate resource centers.

More on that in a moment but right now lets investigate whats going on inside the road home.

You cant go to sleep at night without worrying about getting beaten up or stabbed.

Its just a nightmare.

Its terrible.

We'll call him roy, he fears being identified saying its so dangerous there.

He's been in and out of the road home for 2 years.

Ive seen people shooting up , people smoking crack, people smoking heroin.

Inside the road home?

Inside the road home.

Brian is another long term homeless man.

Its a scary place to be .

I mean with the drugs running rampant.

The prostitution, stabbings .

When you go there to sleep at night you have to sleep with one eye open.

Brian witnessed a stabbing and constant drug use.

There's someone sittin in the bathroom stall shootin up, or in the shower shootin up .

Smoking spice, crack.

You know its just scary down there.

Chris is another homeless man who also saw the stabbing and the drugs.

The guy was asleep when another guy got up and started stabbing him stabbed 6 times.

He survived.

The attacker arrested.

There's deaths inside.

There was a guy who died with a needle in his arm.

Officials at the road home declined to respond on camera but sent us a long email claiming, among other things, that the stabbing was an isolated incident.

For the 2 month period between august 20th and october 20th they had 68 calls to emergency services but only 3 invovling acts of violence or aggression.

2 clients died of unknown causes.

A private security firm handles safety inside the shelter.

Salt lake police are only called in for emergencies.

If you have an addiction problem, the road home is the worst place on earth that you would ever want to be.

If you don't believe the homeless guys, how about successful builder bryson garbett.

He's putting up a huge apartment complex on the west side of pioneer park called downtown 360.

Undercover he spent 4 days at the road home.

He witnessed 40 drug deals just while standing in line to get a bed.

The thing that shocked me abut it, not only was it right next to the road home while we were waiting to get a bed for the night , but it was, probably about 20 feet from the playground where the children are at the road home.

The big question for the future is, when they break up this mess, into four separate facilities, will they just be creating 4 mini road homes?

We are not recreating mini road homes or mini rio grandes shaleane gee is the homeless point person for the salt lake county mayor no not at all , not at all david litvack handling homeless issues for salt lake citys mayor.

The city will pick the sites for 4 new shelters or resource centers in salt lake.

The county decides on the programs that go inside them.

4 centers to handle 150 people in each one.

Broken down into separate groups like single men and women with children.

This concept design isn't necessarily what they will look like.

But this is what they'll have inside.

Totally self contained.

You won't see scenes like this outside the new centers.

This won't be a place where people are lining up trying to get access to a range of things.

It'll be a place where they're being assessed and being referred and what about crime so rampant in the rio grande area?

They'll have real city police at each new center.

the facilities that are designed again anticipate that salt lake city police will have a permanent presense in the facilities.

The homeless will be searched for weapons and drugs.

There will be an enclosed outdoor courtyard so they won't be hanging out on the streets in the daytime like they are now.

No more waiting for services.

In the new system they'll be assessed and assigned case workers immediately to get the help they need.

We're not creating a permanent home for individuals seeking shelter or resources, we're creating a springboard.

We need to have programs and services that will really help individuals get back on their feet.

Don salt lake city will pick the 4 new sites sometime next month, then there will be public hearings.

The new resource centers won't be built for at least a year or more.

Catholic community services, volunteers of america, and yes, the road home, are among the service providers