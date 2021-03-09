Weslaco Police Investigating Stolen Renter Money

The Better Business Bureau said situations like these can be avoided.

A valley family is now out more than a thousand dollars.

Money they thought would secure the home for their children..

A mom loses money as she tries to get a new place to live.

However, this mother's bad luck started nearly a year ago.

This was the home of mandy martinez.

It burned down last december.

Juanita martinez - "it was a struggle since then."

Struggling is nothing new to this mother of four.

Two of her boys have autism.

Shortly after a fire destroyed her home, juanita martinez says her daughter and the boys moved in with family.

Ten months of living in a crowded house forced her daughter to start looking for a new place to live.

Juanita martinez - "she needs a bigger place.

A bigger, spacious, you know...more bathrooms for the kids."

Martinez says her daughter found a home in weslaco on facebook and went to check it out.

Juanita martinez - "i went with her.

I spoke to the lady and i spoke to her son.

They were fixing it, they were painting it and i said, well, it's up to her.

If she likes it, you know, go for it."

Martinez says her daughter gave the lady more than a thousand dollars in exchange for the keys.

Juanita martinez - "she was going to take part of her stuff - start moving - because she had already paid the rent but when we went, well, when she went, the key.

She had already given her the key but now the house is locked.

They changed the locks."

The deal martinez agreed to was falling apart.

Juanita martinez - "ugh.

I felt so betrayed and so upset because we had been, you know, looking for a house.

My daughter loved it, the kids had already seen the house so what's going to happen now."

Dolores salinas with the better business bureau says situations like this can be avoided.

Dolores salinasbetter business bureau - "one of the best things you can do is contract with an apartment finder or maybe a realtor.

Those people offer their services - many of them - their services are free and they're reliable, reputable businesses that are in the business of helping consumers find the perfect place to live."

Martinez offers this word of advice to anyone looking for a new home.

Juanita martinez - "it's easy to go online and look for a house and then you get your hopes up high and then you go and there's no house.

They changed the locks on you.

Be careful."

For the martinez family, it was a hard and expensive lesson to learn.

Martinez says they gave the people who they tried renting from a chance to make it right but didn't.

Weslaco police tell me they are now investigating.

We'll continue to track this story and let you know if martinez is able to get her money back as she works to get her family into a house.

