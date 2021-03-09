Regional Volleyball 10-27

Christian is in a volleyball regional semifinal.

The thirteenth ranked eagles faced off with 14-9 ar-we-va tonight as they tried to continue their historic run.

Sloan the location for this battle between the rockets and scc tonight.

And it's the eagles off to a flying start...hannah connelly sets the tone on the first point of the night.

Ar-we-va makes the adjustment...emile e danner flies in for the huge solo rejection to cut the lead to three.

But it was all eagles all the time...cortney nelson smashes one from the middle to add to the lead.

Then hannah jesse dials up the ace from the line as siouxland christian starts to pull away.

And for good measure twin power...taylor sets it up for brooke campbell and they sweep it.

The eagles will play seventh ranked sidney out of southwest iowa tuesday for a trip to state.

Akron-westfield on a 14 match winning streak trying to upset lawton-bronson.

And it's not an eagle highlight without an ace from jenna wede...she has an unreal serve, l-b closing in on a 2-0 lead.

Jessica hansen fights off set point with an ace of her o...but eventually the hosts take the second.

In the third...lindsey flammang gets the set and goes hard off the block and down callie henrich shows off her power though, can't go around the block so she blasts right through it.

But it wouldn't be enough...some role reversal here as wede sets up autumn fluent for the kill eagles take it in straight sets.

On the other side of the bracket george little rock upset number 8 gehlen catholic 3-0--that snaps the jays 7 year run at state...it will be mustangs and eagles in the regional final tuesday in le mars.

Up in 2a...hinton took the first but sixth ranked central lyon took the next three to avoid the upset.

They play underwood next week.

In region two unity christian sweeps past ridge view...the knights play south hamilton in a regional final and top ranked western christian also makes quick work of boyden hull...the wolfpack face central springs for a trip to state.

Class d football