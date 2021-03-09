Arson suspect charged in assault of 73-year-old woman

This hour.

a van buren man behind bars tonight -- accused of robbing and sexually assaulting a seventy-three year old woman.

34-year-old jesse otts arraigned in clay town court just hours ago.

Newschannel 9's olivia ugino was there for the appearance.

back in late february otts was arrested and charged with setting fire to the china garden restaurant off route 57 in clay.

Olivia thirty-four year old jesse otts walks out of the clay town court today after being arraigned in connection with the assault of a seventy-three year old woman.

He's facing a slew of charges, including burglary, robbery, sex abuse, and assault...on top of arson and burglary charges from earlier this year.

Melanie carden: so he has multiple other pending burglaries as well as an arson second for business burglaries, in and around the rt.

31 area.

Olivia otts was taken into custody in early february the morning after a fire at the china garden restaurant in clay.

About twelve hours after that fire, otts is accused of entering his victim's home....just a mile away from the restaurant...thro ugh an unlocked door.

When she confronted him, he assaulted her and stole money from her purse and bedroom.

Since his initial arrest, police have been working to identify dna, to make sure they have the right guy.

Melanie carden: between then and now we've been doing pretty extensive forensic testing and when the match came back to mr. otts, obviously we arrested him.

Olivia: otts is being held here at the public safety center on two hundred and fifty thousand dollars bail.

Live in downtown syracuse, olivia ugino, newschannel