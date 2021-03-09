Making the Most of Fabric Scraps

The I.D.E.A. Store offers ideas to help use up fabric scraps in a creative way.

>> so if you're a big crafter, this is probably a very familiar sight in your basement.

Lots of scraps sitting around and maybe you don't know what to do with all the leftovers.

Well, why not piece them together into beautiful and usable items?

Lindsey marsh with the idea store and ellen is a professional slip coverer or sewing hacker.

What do you do most of?

>> slip covers.

>> you also do draperies?

>> yes.

Uh-huh.

But in the last few years, it's been more the slip covers.

>> so when you get business, because you're doing this kind of as an independent contract.

You work with people that come and say, hey, ellen, i have this kind of color scheme.

How does that work?

>> they usually call and say i have a couch.

I would like a slip cover.

I give them some ideas.

They pick out the fabric.

We launder the fabric and then i make the slip cover.

It's very time consuming and a lot of work.

>> and i'm sure it is.

But i'm sure people really love it.

Everyone has that piece of furniture that even though you redo the decor in the entire room, you can't get rid of the favorite recliner or whatever it may be.

In the meantime, when you go through all these projects, you get a ton of scraps.

>> i do.

>> you decided to do something with them.

That's kind of a creative corner for everybody.

>> yes.

I like to be creative.

I wanted to have a little more fun, not be precise and use up my scraps.

And so i started making these bags.

>> and you had a personal rule that you were telling me about.

>> yes.

I had to use my scraps or if there was something else i wanted, it had to come from the idea store.

That's my rules.

>> i'm sure lindsey loved to hear that.

>> oh, yeah.

>> and anything i wanted, it's been at the idea store.

>> let's talk about the idea store.

What all is there?

>> we have everything from fabric to pipe cleaners to traditional craft materials, anything like office supplies so anything that you can use to get your create on.

>> you want to use bits and pieces so it doesn't go to waste and look at the beautiful creations that come out of it.

>> and we're going to be having a class that ellen is going to teach that's going to be on thursday, november 3, from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m.

So you can come on in, leave your fear behind you because we're calling it fearless sewing and you're going to learn how to make an incredible tote bag that you can use for grocery shopping, as a gym bag or shopping at the idea store.

>> that's fun.

You know, ellen, these are pretty cool.

How did you figure out what to do?

Does everyone just -- i'm sure everyone doesn't just have a creative spark.

How did you decide to put this and this and this together?

>> i like to do that.

I think a lot of people are afraid to do that but to me, that's like having to be so matchy matchy.

That's a little too boring.

>> yeah.

>> and so i just do it.

And, you know, i might change the piece of fabric just so it visually pleases me.

If i look at it and smile, i like it.

>> tip number one from ellen, don't be boring.

Try new and exciting things.

Tip two, go to the idea store.

>> right.

But also, some of these scraps were drapery.

You know, this was from a pillow left over from somebody.

>> then on the inside, too.

Look at that.

>> they're reversible and they also have game materials as well.

>> and also it uses up a lot of fabric, you know, too.

>> that's beautiful.

>> and you can even use them for upcoming trick-or-treating.

We have a pumpkin example.

>> make those bags.

Down here on the end, yeah, the pumpkin example.

When you're talking about all of this fabric, how much do you -- you said it takes a lot sometimes.

How much do you think?

>> in that bag, there's probably a yard and a half.

>> look what you did with this, too.

Talk about using really your leftovers which is great.

And this big bag of scraps comes from the idea store?

>> it does.

>> i love that.

>> loads of scraps that you can repurpose.

>> if you want a little bling, boom.

There it is.

Linda richman would be proud.

So you can do all of this.

Come check out your expert advice.

Right?

When is the class?

>> thursday, november 3 from 6:00 to 8:30.

>> do you have to register?

>> yes.

It's online.

We've been posting on instagram and the website.

>> where is the idea store?

>> it's 28 east springfield.

>> in champaign.

>> yep.

>> you can find all kinds of ways to get creative in your home, too, and then check out ellen's class.

If you're not confident in your own creative skills,