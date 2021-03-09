Get Out of Town for the Weekend

>> well, the weekend is here.

Wouldn't it be great to get away?

Here to plan a day or even a weekend trip, brad martin for any time, anywhere journeys.

Good to have you back.

>> thanks, matt.

>> we're talking about escorted tours.

What is an escorted tour?

>> escorted tour is a tour where a guide will go with you.

I have 32 years of experience in the travel industry so i make sure i go and i can get the added benefits you wouldn't get from a normal person.

>> help me understand -- from the regular guy off the street.

>> yeah.

>> help me understand what some benefits are for some people that may not have been on an escorted tour before.

>> one thing i do for all my escort tours, i do have breakfast at the hotel in the morning.

One thing i check is make sure people -- you know, no problems at the hotel.

Are you getting what you want on the tour?

Is there something you want to do added that needs to be done?

You know, just making sure everything is taken care of for them.

>> you don't just book the tour.

You're the coordinator and you would be surprised how many things can go wrong when you're generally on a trip.

Having someone as an advocate for you is important.

>> that's how it started.

I was with american airlines for 15 years so basically i've taken the knowledge i had there and just kind of customized it to my trips.

>> so you do shopping trips?

What other kinds of trips?

>> we do a murder mystery for valenti valentine's.

Right now i'm putting a trip together for cubs spring training.

Tickets will be available.

Next week i'm taking a group to new york.

I do all types.

>> so the benefit of doing this, again, with a group is that you get a little camaraderie and you have someone that's looking out for you.

What else?

What are the other benefits to taking a group trip?

>> other thing is you meet other people that you love to travel with and these people -- it's funny.

There's people that come to my office that have gone on a tour together.

Now they want to go on regular vacations together.

But these weekend trips, some people say i've not had this happen.

I'm not sure if they're ready to go -- if we can do a whole family, multi generation family trip.

So they go and they have a great time.

>> you are planning a trip to branson?

>> yes.

A trip to branson.

That will be the weekend before mother's day.

And it leaves on friday morning.

>> weekend before mother's day.

That's six months from now.

Is that how long you have to get these together?

>> die that because it's surprising people like to plan ahead.

They put some money down and pay a little each month.

>> makes sense that way.

You just riently went to nashville.

What was that like?

>> that was amazing.

We had a great time.

We did the grand ole opry, of course, and what was great, when i do my tours, i make sure the seats are the best i can get.

We had center seats on the main floor and people -- one of the surprises because people are expecting to be, you know, on the side or whatever.

>> and i love the idea of the spring -- cubs spring training trip.

That sounds great.

>> it will be the 15th of march through the 19th of march in phoenix.

>> so call in advance.

You need to plan in advance for these things.

What else do people need to know before they consider doing a grup trip?

>> make sure you're one that can go with the crowd, meaning because there's a lot of things that are already planned.

Like a short weekend to nashville and branson, i have so much in, you don't have much down time.

I want you to get as much as you can.

Like a trip to new york, only thing i really have planned is the breakfast and in the evening, you're going to have a -- the shows.

Another thing die on all my trip $ a little different than everybody else, when they leave in the morning, i have breakfast on the bus for everybody.

>> perfect.

>> and that comes from my good friends at cnc kitchen.

>> how nice is that?

Again, we had brad on earlier to talk about shopping local and that's getting people to encourage businesses to come together and that's an example of one business helping another and vice versa.

>> that's what we do.

We are a big happy family.

>> almost out of time.

National cruise time is coming up.

>> it's october.

I booked eight cruises this morning because there's some great deals out there right now >> eight?

>> eight.

>> apparently i need to get on the ball, brad.

That sounds really, really nice right now.

>> 60% off the second guest until the 2nd of november.

>> do you have book by then or go by then?

>> you have to book by then.

It's up until the spring of 2018.

So give me a call and i can still book it.

>> good to know.

Thank you so much.

We appreciate it.

>> thanks.

>> connect with