Thinking twice before you click online: Your Stories

Newschannel nine.

Rod: if you're scrolling through facebook and you just saw your friend won two-million dollars -- why wouldn't you want to click on it?

Christie: it's one of your stories.newschan nel nine's farah jadran shows us why you might want to think twice... before you click.

Farah: siggy brzostowski is best known as an animal lover in c-n-y.

He has many friends on facebook where he shares a lot of animal rescue posts.

While browsing, he's seen more and more "click bait" many pertaining to the upcoming election.

With halloween creeping closer, brzostowski thought he would test out a trick... sigmund brzostowski: "i was sitting at my office with a friend who stopped by for lunch and he mentioned, you should say something about winning the lotto on there and see how many people actually believe you."

Farah the "fake article" has now been shared 50,000 times and counting.

With hundreds of people commenting on his post.

Farah: "were you surprised?

Siggy: not really.

If it's on social media, obviously, it's got to be true."

Farah so, what makes these articles so hard to resist?

Syracuse university professor jennifer stromer-galley says click bait has been around for decades.

She says it's in our human nature - we have to know.

Jennifer stromer- galley, professor, information studies at su: "if you see a message from your friend that they just won the lottery and you click on it and say, hey congratulations!

It turns out it was just a bogus story.

We'd like to think, how cool is that?

Our friend won the lottery.

So, we overlook the other information.

Why didn't my friend call to tell me they won the lottery?

Those kinds of things we tend to ignore and that's a lot of the reasons this stuff works."

Farah while a post like siggy's is all in good fun, other clickable articles can be dangerous leading to viruses or money scams. farah: "this would be pretty cool if it was true.

If you won 2 million dollars.

Siggy: absolutely, i would rather be sitting here having you interviewing me about how i just won 2 million."

Farah click with caution.

In syracuse, farah jadran, newschannel nine.

