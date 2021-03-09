Buddy Check- Kelly's Story

It's a story like no other we've seen in our buddy check.

A mother, a daughter and a whole lot of love and support to battle breast cancer.

Eyewitness news reporter jasmine brooks has the story from hazle township.

((jasmine))they say "god only gives us what we can handle", but how about the idea of having breast cancer just weeks before you're baby is due?how do you face that?kelly valovich"i would have never thought that i had breast cancer.

We had no history of it in our entire family."

Doctors told kelly valovich a lump on her breast was most likely just a milk duct...after all, she was pregnant.kelly swept the thought under the carpet for more than two-years, keeping busy raising her two-sons.but eventually......kelly valovich "something made my hand go to that spot again."it was that self breast exam that would change kelly's life forever.

Kelly valovich "it feels like a rock under your skin.

So like you know the difference in the lump.

So that's how you know it is different.

So i had gone for the ultrasound and i knew it wasn't a cist."the mom of two was diagnosed with breast cancer...and her fight wasn't easy....kelly valovich "our playroom was on the main floor.

I would close the door, they were two and three, and i would put pop tarts and juice and i would lay on the couch."

Margaret galada "i would come here and say get up, get moving.

I guess i'm old school where you just.... oh yeah, old school...."

Kelly's mom margaret helped take care of the boys until her daughter was well again.but 5 years after kelly was diagnosed....th e unthinkable happened.

Margaret galada "the more testing they did, the more i knew it wasn't a good prognosis."what started as a routine mammogram, ultimately ended with margaret's breast cancer diagnosis.margaret galada it was very hard.

I knew what to expect, but it was still really hard."but there's a happy ending to their journey..."give me kiss!

I love you.

Have a great day!

Bye."and a life filled with a lot of energy!

Today kelly and margaret are heathly.....and eager to share their advice with others.

Kelly valovich "cancer isn't a death sentence.

If you find something, get it taken care of immediately."

In hazle township with this month's buddy check, i'm jasmine brooks.

((mark)) as always, this is a reminder to call your buddy to remind them to do a breast self-exam.

It's a call that could save a life.

((valerie))