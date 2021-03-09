Buddy The Elf Comes to Abilene

your favorite elf buddy is on his way to abilene for the broadway tour of elf the musical.

Here to tell us more is sydney lavect.

Thank you so much for joining us sydney.

>> thank you, trish.

>> tell us what's going on with buddy and all his friends coming to abilene.

>> well, i know there's a lot of fans of the movie out there the will farrell movie we were just talking about how this has become a holiday classic to see this movie it's hilarious.

To have the broadway musical based on the movie.

>> how close is it to the movie?

>> i think it's pretty close.

I think it's going to have all the holiday music you know that you love and of course these great little characters.

I think kids are going to love it.

It is the story of buddy who accidentally ends up in santa's toy bag at the north pole and is raised as an westphal santa and all the elves.

Rides as an elf with santa and all his elves.

I think a lot are based in new york and the actors i've met in these productions they travel all over america with these shows.

Like i said most are based in new york.

We're getting premiere actors coming through here.

Every show i've seen in the broadway series is beautiful sets, lavish excellent acting.

Top quality.

So just to be able to come to the civic center to see a broadway show what a thrill.

>> i know, it's fantastic.

You say it's pretty closely mirrors the movie.

So what age groups do you think would be appropriate for parents out there wanting to take their little kids.

>> my kids love this movie so i think i could even convince my husband to see a broadway show because it's buddy the elf coming to the civic center.

>> well, the website that brings us the show to us says it's recommended for all ages.

I mean it is a full length broadway show, so a real little one you know it depends on the child if they can sit through and it has an intermission and everything and it starts at 7:30 at night.

>> but it's appropriate for all ages?

>> yes.

>> so it's definitely a must see.

>> it's definitely a must see and kicks off our season.

>> oh, it does kick off the season.

>> there will be seven more shows done throughout the year.

>> three more plus, a bonus.

>> we have saturday night fever coming in january.

Then cirque they put on incredible musical acrobatic shows so i'm excited to see that come to abilene then last show will be rogers and hammerstein cinderella.

It will sellout folks to set your season tickets.

Come see elf tickets are about $25, $30.

But you can get a four show season pass still that starts at $110 that's a great value.

>> so for all those shows $110.

>> yes, ma'am.

>> that's fantastic.

If you want a chance to see buddy singing and dancing head over to the abilene civic center on monday, november 7th at 7:30.

The ticket prices do range from about $30 to