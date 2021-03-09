Eyewitness News Wishes Marisa Burke Best Wishes

((andy)) and finally..

We want to to take a moment to recognize an icon is now... thankfully..

Our former competitor.marissa burke signed off the for the final time over at newswatch 16 just about an hour ago.

She has been delevering the news to this region for more than thirty years..

And marissa has been class act through all of them.

I've had the honor to work with her and against her for 32 years.she is a tough competitor--a true professional and always a class act.

Marissa from eyewitness news to you..

Thank you for the years of hard work and dedication that you gave in service to this area.

((andy))