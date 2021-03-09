Silver Star Nation: Mickey Spagnola Keys to the Game - Octob

Take the field tomorrow night for sunday night football...you can watch the game right here on kfdx.

Here are this week's keys to the game.mickey spagnola/silver star nation"time for some silver star nation keys to the cowboys game sunday night against the philadelphia eagles.

The first key is going to be beware the blitz.

Jim schwartz the eagles defensive coordinator doesn't blitz all that much, but he sure got blitz happy against the minnesota vikings sending blitzes thirteen times, sacking sam bradford six times, and hitting him another twelve.

So the cowboys have to be prepared to stop that blitzing if the eagles choose to do that.

The other thing you've got to do to stop the blitz, hit some big plays, make them play.

That second key is going to be, run them over.

The cowboys have done a heck of a job running the football so far this year.

They're the number one rushing team in the national football league averaging 161 yards a game.

The redskins ran for 230 against these same philadelphia eagles.

The cowboys need to be able to run the football.

And the third key is, no cheapies.

Here's the deal.

In the last three games the philadelphia eagles have only scored three offensive touchdowns but they've had three returns for touchdowns to offset their offensive inadequacy.

The cowboys have to make sure they don't give them anything easy.

And those are our silver star nation keys to the cowboys game on sunday, i'm mickey spagnola."