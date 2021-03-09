FINAL: James Madison 84, Rhode Island 7

Onto the caa, where the 6th-ranked richmond spiders are on a bye-week, resting-up for next saturday's big showdown with 5th- ranked james madison.

The dukes meanwhile, in action saturday at home-- where's they're undefeated this season-- taking-on a 1 and 7 rhode island team.

Jmu rushing for more than 300 yards, thanks in a big way to khalid abdullah.

He scores his 12th touchdown of the season in the first quarter to put the dukes up 7- nothing less than 4 minutes in.

Madison already up 35 to 7 in the second quarter, when raven greene comes-up with the interception and he's gone the other way for 6.

Bryan schor having himself a game, throwing for more than 300 yards and 5 touchdowns.

This one to dan schiele for his first career touchdown.

He was starting for an injured jonathan kloosterman and finished with 3 touchdowns in a break-out game.

James madison scores 12 touchdowns, passing their scoring record which the dukes set in their season opener this year.

The dukes beat-up on rhode island 84 to 7