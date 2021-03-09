Grambling wins Homecoming

Fourth straight...as they're hosting arkansas-pine bluff for homecoming...## g-men already up 7-0 after a chad williams td...devante kincaide again airs it out to williams from 30 yards out...their 2nd scoring connection of the day...williams 236-yards and three touchdowns on the day..

G-men up 14-02nd quarter now..

Kincade again..

This time to jordan jones, 21-nothing..

Career day for kincade..

23 of 26..

457-yards and 6- touchdowns..

All tigers in this one..

70-nothing the final..

After the game coach fobbs talked about his teams dominant performance broderick fobbs:"i tell you he was dominant but i think him being so dominant allowed other guys to play well too.

You can't just single on one guy or focus on one guy because there are so many other guys that can make plays as well.

We were out montez carter today.

I mean that's another guy that's a great player too.

Total domination, this is an a+ performance by my football team and coaching staff."

A big win for grambling..

