Tech Tops Rice

Louisiana tech gets right to work... ryan higgins goes up top... the pass is tipped... somehow falls into carlos henderson's hands for a bulldog touchdown... tech leads it 7 to nothing... another good game for higgins..

He finished with 292-yards and two touchdownsstill in the first... higgins goes to trent taylor on the swing route... he sheds the tacklers... and takes off... gets it inside the 10 yard line... and with that catch taylor becomes the all-time bulldogs reception leader... he finished with 131 yards on 7-catches..

Later in the drive..

Tech turns it into points... boston scott takes the handoff in for easy points..

That score gives tech a 14 point lead...second quarter and the route is on... ryan higgins rolls to his right... turns back and hits kam mcknight on the screen... mcknight does the rest himself... that's six... bulldogs lead 35-0...and they roll from there..

61-16 the final..

Evangel grad trent taylor happy with the way the dogs kept their foot on the gas trent taylor:"coach told us all week if we're 30 points better than them then lets be 30 points better than them.

Lets not go out there and play down to a lower teams level.

I think we did a great job of going out there and executing as an offense and especially as a defense.

They did a tremendous job out there tonight.

That's what happens when you come out there with the right focus no matter who you're playing and we got the job done."

Other scores of interest in conference u-s-a..

Southern miss keeping pace with the dogs..

They take down marshall 24-14..

While u-t-s-a takes down north texas rather easily..

And it's really starting to shape up for the conference championship game to be played in shreveport..

Western kentucky wins big..

