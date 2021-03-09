Louisiana Tech Defeats Rice

Saturdays left in the college football season, a snapshot of the race for the western division crown in conference-usa would render nothing but a jumbled mess.

Realistically, four teams are still in the mix... that includes louisiana tech, who sits at the top on meaninglesspercen tage points, having won three-straight conference games but have yet to play any of the other teams in contention, which could make for a fun final month.

Bulldogs though first have to take care of the business in front of them, and tonight in ruston that meant getting passed the 1-6 rice owls.

Taking a step back away from the football, good to see jaqwis dancy in attendance tonight, chatting with john bel edwards... we of course wish him the best in his fight with cancer.

Tech got right to work in this one.... ryan higgins goes up top... the pass is tipped... somehow falls into carlos henderson's hands for a bulldog touchdown... when you has been on fire as though two have, sometimes things work like that.

Trent taylor doing his part as wellon the swing route...gets it inside the 10 yard line... but more importantly with that catch taylor becomes the all- time bulldogs reception leader... tech turns it into points... boston scott keeping the legs churning, won't be denied, he's in from 4 yards out, 14-nothing tech and we have the makings of a rout.

And that's exactly what we got in this one, higgins on the roll out to his right, catches the rice defense sleeping on the throw back to kam mcknight for the 7 yard score to make it 35-nothing in the 2nd.

735 total yards of offense for the dawgs in this one.

And they roll the owls, 61-16 for a fifth straight win, second time under holtz that they've done that.

Also are bowl eligible now with six wins on the year.

Higgins doing a little bit of everything, getting touchdowns both through the air and on the ground.

But game ball goes to taylor, who passed joe thomas today for the most catches in bulldog history.

"the coaches told us all week, if we're 30 points better than them, then let's be 30 points better than them.

And not go out there and play down to a lower team's level.

I think we did a great job of going out there, executing.

As an offense, and as a defense.

They did a tremendous job out there tonight ............"