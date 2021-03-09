Spay Nation Honoring Companion Pets

Week a breast can change."> spay nation is honoring companion pets, their roles in personal lives and their service to the community.

A fall fest---costume contest and face painting took place in river ranch.

The day was also filled with demonstrations of how companion pets serve the community.

April millerspay nation<it's where the children can learn and we have a video booth setup so they can see why it's important kitties and puppies don't have babies and how it can increase their life expectancy.

They can have happier lives and the shelters aren't crowded with unwanted animals.

Every animal can get a home.>