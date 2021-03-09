Later on in sports.

three years of renovation ends in a weekend full of big shows...the state farm center's grand opening is in full swing. people have come to champaign from all over the country to see the acts.something the staff has been waiting to see for a long time.

they tell us everything went according to plan.the state farm center hired hundreds of staff members because they knew this weekend would be the start of a new era for the performance center.

Emily conyers"we're so excited to be here right now."she and her friends aren't the only ones.

Emily conyers came from indiana to see her favorite group perform--in a space that hasn't seen a lot of action for the past three years:emily conyers "it's exciting.

You know it's a cool thought that this not very famous band gets to play in a cool area like this and we all get to come see them."this weekend was a chance for thousands to see the final renovationsbut the ones from around central illinois were especially impressed to see what almost 200 million dollars did to a historic space.kevin ullestad "it's all inclusive.

We've gotten everything from a new roof, to a new bowl, to new scoreboards, to new restrooms, new concession stands, new hospitality stands, new catering.

We've got everything is basically brand new in the building."

Kevin ullestad works for the state farm center.he says they hired 300 staff members just to make these past few days ran smoothly.

Thanks to that, he says the opening went off with a bang.

He expects that to continue.kevin ullestad "the grand opening weekend is just the start.

We've got many more shows on sale now, and this is just the beginning of the whole process."ullestad says one of the best parts of this process is seeing how much of an impact this space has.kevin ullestad "there's a lot of vibrant activity taking place in champaign, not only for the athletic side, but just the community and quality of life.

And this building helps contribute to that quality of life by bringing some great shows."and bringing people like conyers over hours early to experience an exciting show.emily conyers "we wanted to be here really early so we could be the first ones in there and be ready for the concert."

the opening weekend kicked off with dierks bentley on thursday--1975 last night--- pentatonix tonight--and finally a basketball game tomorrow.

the renovation began in 2013.it was a six phase project that took place over the past three years.the cost was around 170 million dollars.