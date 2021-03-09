Joe Biden campaigns for Hillary Clinton in La

Vice President Joe Biden campaigned for Hillary Clinton, Catherine Cortez Masto and Nevada Democrats in Las Vegas Saturday.

And nevada is no doubt a battlground state both candidates are hoping to win.

Vice president joe biden held a rally for hillary clinton with hundreds of local union workers in las vegas today.

And trump is scheduled to make his way to town tomorrow.

8 news now's mauricio marin joins us with how these last few days are shaping up: it's appear to be a tight race for the white house in the silver state.

As both candidates go after every vote they can.

Vice president joe biden stopped off in las vegas to show his support for hillary clinton.

He worked hard not to use clinton's opponents name---donald trump---in his speech.

But did say he wants to hear more about the issues leading up to election day--not mud slinging.

joe biden/vice president: "one thing i resent most about this campaign is that because he has been so patentely outrageous in the things he says that would disqualify any other presidential candidate, because of that, we've not been able to talk about the real issues in the campaign." rallying at carpenter local 19-77 union headquarters...vice president joe biden pushed clinton's stance on jobs.

Advocating for free community college.

And telling workers clinton would protect their worker rights.

It also appeared biden worked to appeal to women voters---saying clinton's economic plans would help cut back cost of child care.

Supporters say they're workers to get voters to the polls early.

But protesters aren't buying what biden is saying about clinton.

jamye merritt/hillary clinton supporter: "today's rally was inspiring.

We are ready to go out knock on doors make sure people are getting out to vote for hillary."

Grisela grimm/protester:"hill ary is very dishonest.

A liar.

And know we know about the emails and the fbi what came out last night and that is not good for our country."

biden was also joined on stage with senator harry reid.

Reid says when hillary clinton becomes president---she will need the democrats to control the senate.

now even more campaigning is in store for this weekend in las vegas.

Republican presidential candidate donald trump is scheduled to meet with supporters tomorrow morning at the venetian.

The public can still request tickets.

They're on a first come first serve basis.

on the other side of the isle congressmen cresent hardy hosted a rally in north las vegas with house speaker paul ryan.

One of the main topics they covered was their vision to fight poverty.

"we're are in year 51 of this big war on poverty and unforturnatly poverty is winning this war and so we're taking a new appraoch and our approach is used two ears and one mouth in that proportion come to our communitis and fin out what's working who's doing a great job how do we get behind them" hardy is seeking re-election against democratic state sen.

Ruben kihuen.// ((sharie johnson)) >>> and paul ryan wasn't finished there.

After the rally... he headed to join danny tarkanian at his campaign headquarters to meet and greet volunteers.

Tarkanian faces democrat jacky rosen in a race for the seat held by republican rep.

Joe heck.