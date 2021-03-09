Election headquarters.

..

We are in the final stretch until election day with only 10 days remaining.

Although some voters across the county have mailed in their ballots, a majority of people have not given their final stamp of approval.

17's alex fisher is in the newsroom now with more on the early voting numbers..

Alex.

Alex: hundreds of thousands of ballots have been sent out across our area.

And with under two weeks until election day, there are still many ballots that have not come back.

But the county's election office has a conveinent way for you to drop off your ballot before time runs out.

Alex: the debates are done.

The final arguments made.

Alex: now it's the final countdown before election day.

"this is the worst election i can ever remember.

Ever."

And although hundreds of thousands of ballots have already been sent out across the county, roughly a quarter of them have come back.

Alex: the kern county elections office set up their first curbside ballot drop off of the election season.

A convienent way for voters to drop off their ballots.

Officials from the county elections office denied our request to go on camera today.

But they say today's drop off was very quiet, but the votes are still coming in.

Election officials say over 230- thousand ballots have been sent out across the valley this year.

Roughly 60- thousand have come back.

Alex: if you still need to turn in your mail ballot, you can mail it or drop it off at the kern county elections office next saturday, november 5 from 8 a-m until 2 p-m or on election day, november 8, from 7 a-m until 8 p-m.

If you are voting on election day, the polls are open from 7 a-m until 8 p-m.

Alex fisher, 17 news.