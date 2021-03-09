Biden's dogs return to Delaware after incident of aggressive behavior

The two German Shepherds belonging to President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were returned to the Biden family home in Delaware after aggressive behavior at the White House involving Major Biden.
CNN’s Kate Bennett reports.
The two German Shepherds belonging to President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were returned to the Biden family home in Delaware after aggressive behavior at the White House involving Major Biden.
CNN’s Kate Bennett reports.
President Joe Biden’s two dogs have been moved away from the White House after one of the dogs showed aggressive behavior to..
President Joe Biden's two German Shepards have been moved out of the White House after a reported incident of aggressive behavior.