The Taste of Grace Holiday Cooking Event

The Taste of Grace is Saturday, November 5 at The Goodwin Manor.

The holidays are just around the corner, takessa hood and bridget baltimore are here to tell us how we can get some holiday meal ideas from a taste of grace cooking event.

Tell us about your event?

With the holidays approaching we want to bring friends and family together for an event centered around recreating your favorite holiday dishes, learning new recipes and tips on how to impress your guests with sweet treats and new twist on some old traditional holiday dishes.

Also allowing guests to shop, build faith to " get the job done" and network with vendors promoting their brand and products.what is the purpose of your event?the purpose of this event for our guests to experience a live cooking demonstrations; where knowledge is expanded on how to cook a selection of holiday foods and desserts.

This event is designed for our audience to have fun and enjoy entertainment, while enhancing cooking skills, networking, hearing testimonies, as well as build faith, hope and expectations to inspire others.

What are these wonderful dishes?

Shown are a variety of gourmet sweets treats and desserts provided by apples of grace and a cranberry pork tenderloin and sweet potato pie by bridget's cooking club.

