Super heroes from Mount Pleasant Police Department's SWAT team will be rappelling down the Atrium of the MUSC Children’s Hospital.
Heroes to Repel Windows of MUSC Children's Hospital
Credit: WTATDuration: 0 shares 1 views
Run for 8 days before police received a tip on his location.
>>> looking ahead at halloween events.
At the musc a sweet surprise today.
The trick and no treat this morning, superheroes outside their windows about 11:00 this morning.
The real life pleasants from the swat team will dress up as superman and maybe the inkreds i will hulk.
>> tessa: and if you haven't gotten your haunted house fix, on james island, one more might, from 7-9 tonight.
That is the final year springfest will be held.