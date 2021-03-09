The Daily Scoop 10-31-2016

The Daily Scoop is our morning segment that highlights stories trending on social media.

Clear, with a low around it was a triple "t" threat at the box office this weekend as tyler perry, tom hanks, and tom cruise finished in the top three spots.

Perry's "boo!

A madea halloween" claimed the top spot for the second weekend in a row -- bringing in nearly 17-million dollars.

That was enough to scare away hanks' latest dan brown adaptation "inferno", which opened at 15-million dollars.

The third installment of the "da vinci code" franchise opened at significantly less than the second film "angels and demons", which opened at about 46-million dollars in 2009.

Rounding out the top three was tom cruise's "jack reacher: never go back" which brought in just under 10- million dollars.

Anchor banter anchor banter anchor banter the chicago cubs managed to stay alive last night facing elimination in game five of the world series against the cleveland indians.

The fans at wrigley field were simply electric all game for this pivotal showdown under the lights.

Jon lester started his night by striking out the side in the first inning.

He would pitch six innings, sitting down five pitchers in all with two earned runs and one hit.

Chicago got some big at bats from krist bryant, who tallied his first solo jack of the post-season.

Aroldis chapman was the difference maker in the two-and-two-thirds innings he pitched.

The clutch closer notched four k's to seal the deal and send this series back to cleveland.

Cleveland now leads three- to-two with game seven on the horizon.

It is set to be played tomorrow night at progressive field.

Anchor banter anchor banter anchor banter monday cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 64.

Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday night areas of fog after 1am.

Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 43.

South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest after midnight.

Tuesday mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

East wind