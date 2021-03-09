PITONIAK: Brady continues his dominance of Bills

Bills contributor scott pitoniak and scott this game wasn't a surprise at all and as good as we know tom brady to be game in and game out, year in and year out but, today he was even above his head for his level"scott pitoniak "yeah i think it's pretty amazing the way he's playing thad, if you think about it 39 years old he's playing as well as he's ever played.

Part of it is the expierence and he's just got this computer mind.

The thing that strikes me and it happened again today is like he's sees youre weakness right away, he looks you off, goes weakness right away, is like 3 he's sees youre weakness right away, he looks you off, goes with you and then hits you with your weakness.

He did it a number of times today and the accuracy, and ya know i guess we've seen this a lot of times."tb "way too many times thats for sure, now from the bills perspective althought tom brady was great and we know that, the defense minus aaron williams played with a full deck today .

Marcell dareus was back, shaw lawson was back ya know that still is a little disturbing, 41 points at home against that d."sp "yeah the thing that really struck me today thad was the lack of communication or the break downs in communication and that was all the more important when okay we have all these match up issues we have to deal with.

We have the two tight ends, edelman and so forth, you gotta be pretty much perfect."tb "the bills now go to seattle on a monday night, the seahawks coming off a loss to the saints.

At 4-4 i think we kinda looked at this game against seattle and the next one against the bengals after the bye as games they would probably lose.

After today, are these two games winnable now?sp "i think they are, i think they are, you can look at it from the other pespective ya know in that these are wounded teams they blew some opportunities here just as the bills did last week against miami so now you realize that your margin for error has really shrunk.

I think you have to win one of these two atleast thad or else you're going to be in a real tough situation as far as the wildcard is concerned."tb "yeah losing both, thats a four game losing streak, 4 and 6 and thats probably 17 years in a row without the playoffs.

You can read him online at rochester first.com.

At new era field with scott pitoniak i'm thad brown with your