Lubbock Girl Funds Dance Performance By Mowing Lawns

Now, she gets to reap the rewards of all that yard work.

10-year-old Addison Pickering mowed lawns all summer to raise the money to attend her team's performance at a Parade in Disneyland.

Of lubbock dancers is headed to disneyland, this week... and one girl is making her way there-- thanks to her summer job.

We brought you this story in june-- when "addison pickering" started mowing lawns for money.

Kamc's "alyssa goard" tells us what's happened since then... alyssa allison, this dance group of 4th through 9th graders are wrapping up thier final touches on their disneyland performance, i got to watch them at their rehearsal.

But for 10 year old addison pickering, this won't be just a performance..

It's a life lesson.

Nats sixty two sets of dancing feet-- all focused on getting to disneyland where they'll soon represent their hometown of lubbock.

"lubbock texas, texas tech, yee haw..

Nats" among them, is 10 year old addison pickering.

Nats addison's team was selected to perform at the holiday spectacular parade in anaheim... but she knew the trip would be expensive .

I remember that daddy had always told me his stories of mowing, like how he got to six flags he mowed to get the money to go, so i was like can i mow to help raise money, and they were like sure.

She learned how to use the mower and and cut more than 100 lawns this summer it was a people who had their own lawn mowers and could have done it themselves, but they chose addison, and we really appreciate that, she made 26 hundred dollars, mostly from mowing... but some from people as far away as germany, donated after hearing her story.

One thing that i am gonna remember from my experience is that my feet are gonna hurt from the lawn mowing... to the months of dance rehearsals... this journey has been physically tough.

Jerrod pickering// addison's father 23:49:53 we teach our kids hard work always pays off, in reality though, sometimes it doesn't sometimes you still fall flat on your face, but in this case all her hard work is paying off and it's extremely exciting to see and of course it makes me proud as a father 23: 48 24 i hope they say we did a great job and we worked hard because we all did addison is a little nervous, it' ll be her first time on a plane but she's still smiling because this is an experience she's earned all on her own.

And that no matter what happens to me that this is gonna be a dream come true for me alyssa these dancers have a seriously intense routine, for the parade they'll be dancing for nearly a half hour straight, plus another performance in the park.

Addison's fundraising facebook page will livestream the performances... for more details on how to find it go to our website, everythinglubboc k.com.

