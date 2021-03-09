HTF MVP: Week 11 Nominees

Patrick--the deeper we get into the high school football season....you'll start to see the number of area teams still playing start to dwindle...especially now that we've reached the postseason..

And that can sometimes create problems for the home friday crew....because with less teams playing...we have less players to choose from to be named mvp candidates...but that certainly wasn't the case when choosing four nominees for week 11...we start things off in kentucky with owensboro running back landon board... board ran all over henderson county in week 11...tallying 255 yards and 4 touchdowns in the red devils 60-13 win over the colonels.... we stay in owensboro for nominee number 2....daviess county quarterback adam bouchard dismantled the apollo defense with both his arm and legs...bouchard threw for 290 yards and 3 scores through the air and added 77 yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground in the panthers 48-27 win... south spencer running back sam rowan had himself a night in the class 2a sectional semifinal...rowan rushed for 313 yards on only 19 carries while finding the endzone 6 six times...in the rebels 53-15 win over eastern... and our final nominee comes from the siac with dual threat quarterback david felton... felton accounted for 5 touchdowns in the warriors 48-0 win over boonville....2 through the passing game and 3 of the rushing variety...to go along with his 186 yards on the ground... 3