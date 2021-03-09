Part Two: The Cliff Effect

Last week we introduced the cliff effect and stories of local community members trying to find a way to better their lives when government benefits are abruptly cut, just for getting a few more dollars in their paycheck.

This week we focus on community members working to solve the cliff effect dilemma here locally.

The fairbanks is a springfield organization that tries to help people struggling to move out of poverty and secure a better life for their families.

The goal is increase life stability for people in need using ten key indicators.

These include job training, quality health care, and transportation.

Jeremy hahn is a local pastor who runs several fairbanks programs. for lower third "jeremy hahn works at fairbanks" "so our screenprinting shop will take up to ten students every semester, and will teach them everything from design to production, when it comes to designing tshirts or coffee mugs or whatever it might be.

But teach them some of those basic business principles, and really supplement what they're learning in their studies in high school."

Amy blansit runs the fairbanks and says no one is allowed to just take.

For lower third "amy blansit head of fairbanks" "we're gonna give them the first time.

It shows obviously that we care and that we have that ability.

If they show up again, and they've not come to a class or volunteered in all the different things we have going on, we kindly remind them that on thursdays, and wednesdays, and tuesdays, and sundays we have programming."

Where things get murky is in measuring program effectiveness is in measuring program effectiveness to counter the cliff effect.

It's still too early to know if the fairbanks model is an effective answer for those losing government assistance.

This chart shows the different approaches to countering the cliff effect.

In the end, public policy reforms, including an adjustmemt to the benefit cut off threshold should be studied for effectiveness in rewarding people who improve their job status.

This just makes good economic sense in the long run.